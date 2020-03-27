South Africa

WATCH | 'Sandton and Bedfordview epicentre of Covid-19': Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

By Rethabile Radebe - 27 March 2020 - 10:39
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula minister says it is concerning that the epicentre of coronavirus infections is Sandton and Bedforview as nearby townships and informal settlements would be hit hard should the virus spread.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deaan Vivier

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says upmarket suburban areas Sandton and Bedfordview have been identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus in Gauteng.

"The epicentre of this pandemic in Gauteng is in Sandton and Bedforview. Once it is in Sandton, we should worry about our people in Alex (Alexandra) and the conditions under which they live."

Mapisa-Nqakula was talking to journalists on Thursday evening.

She expressed concern about people living in townships and informal settlements near the two suburbs, saying they were at risk of contracting the virus as many shop and work in Bedfordview and Sandton.

The country has recorded its first deaths as a result of the pandemic. Health minister Zweli Mkhize also said South Africa had tipped the 1,000 mark for Covid-19 cases.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reiterated Mapisa-Nqakula's sentiments: "The epicentre is now Gauteng, especially the Johannesburg area, especially Sandton. That's where the elite live. They go all over Europe, they went to Italy and England. Now they are in contact with people who are shopping there, and their workers."

President Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus - presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office confirmed on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Furniture factory makes face masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19

Eloquent Designs is playing its their part during the coronavirus outbreak by making face masks to help prevent its the spread of the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

