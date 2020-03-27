WATCH | 'Sandton and Bedfordview epicentre of Covid-19': Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says upmarket suburban areas Sandton and Bedfordview have been identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus in Gauteng.
"The epicentre of this pandemic in Gauteng is in Sandton and Bedforview. Once it is in Sandton, we should worry about our people in Alex (Alexandra) and the conditions under which they live."
Bedfordview and Sandton said to be the epicentre of Covid-19. Mme Mapisa-Nqakula expressing deep concern for townships and informal settlements near these suburban areas. pic.twitter.com/woT15gvaPH— mamoriri_motshwana (@RNephthys) March 27, 2020
Mapisa-Nqakula was talking to journalists on Thursday evening.
She expressed concern about people living in townships and informal settlements near the two suburbs, saying they were at risk of contracting the virus as many shop and work in Bedfordview and Sandton.
The country has recorded its first deaths as a result of the pandemic. Health minister Zweli Mkhize also said South Africa had tipped the 1,000 mark for Covid-19 cases.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi reiterated Mapisa-Nqakula's sentiments: "The epicentre is now Gauteng, especially the Johannesburg area, especially Sandton. That's where the elite live. They go all over Europe, they went to Italy and England. Now they are in contact with people who are shopping there, and their workers."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.