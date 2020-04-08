South Africa

13 injured after taxi overturns on N2 in Cape Town

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 April 2020 - 08:53
The taxi lost control and overturned on the N2 before Duinefontein Road. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Thirteen people sustained injuries when a taxi overturned on the N2 in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the taxi lost control and overturned on the N2 inbound before Duinefontein Road.

Bezuidenhout said 13 people sustained slight injuries.  

The accident scene had since been cleared and all lanes were re-opened.

