More Covid-19 cases reported in SA prisons

The number of Covid-19 cases in South African prisons has increased by six, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85.

This figure includes inmates and officials, the correctional services department said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The East London prison in the Eastern Cape has recorded 56 cases of inmates with Covid-19, along with 26 officials. St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth and Worcester prison in the Western Cape have one case each - with officials infected in both cases.