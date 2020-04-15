EFF Limpopo dismisses its councillors' outcry over 33% pay deductions

The EFF chairperson in Limpopo Jossey Buthane says that councillors are not in politics for monetary gains but to serve the public and that the decision taken by party leadership would have to be fully adhered to.

This was in response to a report by the Sowetan on Wednesday that there was a revolt from some councillors in Limpopo against the decision announced by party leader Julius Malema that a 33% of all its public representative salaries would be contributed towards the fight against coronavirus.

The councillors decried what they said was lack of consultation on the decision to dock their salaries, and that the 33% deductions would set them back financially and effectively make them poor. The party took a decision last week that all its public representatives, including members of parliament, provincial legislature and its 827 councillors in 221 municipal councils would contribute 33% of their wages towards the government’s Solidarity Fund.

“We are not in it for money,” Buthane said on Wednesday.“… [we] want to assure our movement that EFF Limpopo public representatives remain disciplined and respect democratic centralism,” Buthane said in a statement.

The principle of Democratic centralism dictates that decisions taken by an upper structure are binding to all.

Sowetan reported that in WhatsApp messages it has seen, some of the councillors said they would be raising their concerns with the party as they believe "this matter must be debated" as they were not consulted."It's going to be rough, you see this guy [Malema] wants us to pay to his account for three months," said one councillor.

Another councillor wrote, "just imagine you go home with a net salary of R12,000 then deduction of R8,000 for [the] bakkie then you [are] left with R4,000 for other deductions [and then] you [are] left with nothing."

Another message read: "R4,000 then car must also be paid? Other deductions [as well] then is a crs [serious] disaster. I don't know even how much is gonna be. Many councillors are crying, calling me. I can't do anything".

Sowetan understands that the view of EFF leadership nationally was that a lot of the party’s public representatives’ costs would be lessened during the lockdown and that it would make sense to then make this contribution.

A lot of South Africans including the President and his cabinet have also pledged a portion of their salaries towards the fight against the virus that has brought the country to a standstill.