EFF councillors against 33% Solidarity Fund contribution

EFF leader Julius Malema has angered some councilors who expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to dock 33% of their salaries to contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

Some EFF councillors in Limpopo who are opposed to the move said the gesture by the party leadership will set them back financially and effectively make them poor.

In WhatsApp messages, which Sowetan has seen, the councillors said the party was drying up their salaries as they were also made to "buy bakkies" for the red berets.

The councillors asked for their names to be witheld for fear of reprisal.

Malema announced last week that the party had decided to contribute 33% of all its public representative salaries to the government's Solidarity Fund for the next three months.

This affects the party's members of parliament, provincial legislature and its 827 councillors in 221 municipal councils.

But a group of EFF councillors from a local municipality in Limpopo are revolting against the decision, saying they were not consulted before an announcement was made publicly.

In the WhatsApp messages, some of them said they would be raising their concerns with the party as they believe "this matter must be debated" as they were not consulted.

"It's going to be rough, you see this guy [Malema] wants us to pay to his account for three months," said one councillor.

Another councillor wrote, "just imagine you go home with a net salary of R12,000 then deduction of R8,000 for [the] bakkie then you [are] left with R4,000 for other deductions [and then] you [are] left with nothing."

Another message read: "R4,000 then car must also be paid? Other deductions [as well] then is a crs [serious] disaster. I don't know even how much is gonna be. Many councillors are crying, calling me. I can't do anything".