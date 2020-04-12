SA diplomats join intervention over treatment of Africans in China amid coronavirus

Allegations of Africans being targeted in China and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing are unconfirmed, but will be raised with the Asian country, says SA's department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

“We urge the Chinese authorities to investigate these allegations about Africans being subjected to testing for the coronavirus,” Dirco said on Sunday.

SA is the current chair of the African Union.

The African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing have sent a message to the Chinese government and Communist Party over the treatment of African nationals, particularly in Guangdong province, reports SABC. A meeting between the AU and the Chinese ambassador in Addis Ababa is expected to be held on Sunday.