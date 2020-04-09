Gig guide: where to stream Easter services and events

For many people Easter is a special time of the year. While the children may look forward to Easter eggs and hard working individuals to the long weekend, for others it’s a time to reflect, to pray and to attend church.

The fact that Easter weekend falls on the third weekend of South Africa’s 21-day imposed lockdown shouldn’t make this time any less special. It certainly doesn’t mean that attending church is out of the question. If your church isn't live-streaming an Easter service, you're in luck because others are.

We’ve rounded up a list of a few church services and Easter weekend entertainment that you can watch in lockdown.

1. The Methodist Church of Southern Africa is broadcasting a number of Easter services. The first one will be led by Bishop Purity Malinga on Friday, 10 April at 12:30 and the second will be led by Reverend Michel Hansrod on Sunday, 12 April at 12:30. Both can be viewed on the African Easter Channel, DSTV channel 344.

Sermons for the Jabavu Circuit will be broadcast on Friday, 10 April and Sunday, 12 April from 18:00 on Soweto TV DSTV channel 251.

A Good Friday service for the Central Methodist Mission Circuit 901 will be broadcast on Friday, 10 April at 10:00 on Moja Love DSTV channel 157 and on their Facebook page.

2. Rhema Bible Church has been streaming and broadcasting its Sunday services. Join them on Sunday at 8:00, 10:30 or 18:00 on their Rhema Bible Church North Facebook page, their Rhema Bible Church North YouTube channel or from their website. Services are also broadcast on TBN channel 343 and Starsat channel 360 from 11:00 – 12:00.

3. YouTube’s Stay Home #WithMe special Easter Celebration

On Friday YouTube is kicking off a special Easter celebration for the duration of the weekend which will bring you performances from some of Africa’s favourite artists straight to the safety of your home during lockdown.

The weekend’s lineup features gospel singers such as South African Benjamin Dube and Nigerian singers Nosa and Glowreeyah Braimah as well as performances by Nasty C and Jethro Tait.

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko, lifestyle guru Yolz and beauty vlogger Thandi Gama will also share videos to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. For a full lineup of the weekend’s festivities, visit here.