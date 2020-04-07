Parys Hospital receives critical Covid-19 protective equipment donations

A Free State hospital has been given a much-needed boost with hundreds of sanitisers, surgical face masks and gloves donations to help it deal with possible Covid-19 cases.

The Parys Hospital is now also able to rollout an outreach Covid-19 programme and limit the number of people coming to its facility thanks to donations made by the De Beers group. The donations came at a time when leasing labour union in the public health sector, National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) had raised concerns with regards to the dire shortages of protective equipment at public hospitals across the country.

Nehawu launched an urgent legal action at the labour court in Johannesburg this week against government in an effort to compel it to protect its members on duty and at risk of contracting Covid-19. Nthabiseng Malinga, CEO of the hospital, said the equipment received last week would be shared with other clinics from the neighbouring towns, including Koppies, Edenville, Vredefort and Heilbron.

"As a hospital, we are applying the principle that we limit numbers coming to the hospital, but we rather get on an outreach initiative to possible Covid-19 infected patients out there so the donation has assisted us to be able to fulfill this activity," Malinga said.