WATCH | Armed police storm Cape Town church to remove refugees
Scores of armed police in battle gear stormed a church in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday afternoon to remove hundreds of refugees who had been holed up there for months.
Public order police broke down the front and rear doors at Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.
BREAKING: SAPS TRT and POP members rush the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town. Moving women, children and men onto buses. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA #LockdownSA #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica #Refugee pic.twitter.com/nN4XevE4Kn— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) April 2, 2020
Using specialised equipment, it took them about three minutes to demolish the old wooden door at the main entrance.
They then used a sledgehammer to shatter an internal glass door and ran into the church, shouting at the refugees to get down.
BREAKING: Using shock and awe in a well executed operation police managed to gain entrance to the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town. Minutes earlier the refugees were seen taking in three trollies filled with supplies, it seems in anticipation for a prolonged seige. pic.twitter.com/SEnAF7GgFc— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) April 2, 2020
No shots were fired, and no-one appeared to have been injured in the assault.
Refugees from inside the church were led out, carrying bundles of their belongings, into a fleet of Golden Arrow buses and police vehicles.
Masks and gloves are being distributed to refugees as they board busses. #refugees #Day7 #COVID19 #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/LcxRpNa5jV— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) April 2, 2020
Children were traumatised and crying and adults argued with police, afraid they would be separated from family members.
Members of the group of #refugees held up in the church arrive with three trollies packed supplies including bread and water, this as the police make final preparations for the operation to remove them from the church. #COVID19 #LockdownSA #Day7 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/H3kPWQI6ZC— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) April 2, 2020
It was not immediately clear where the refugees were being taken, though the city council and public works department said on Tuesday that marquees were being set up at Paint City, in Bellville, and on land in Voortrekker Road, Maitland.
This is where the refugees would be taken for the rest of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown, which enters its second week on Friday.
This is a developing story.
