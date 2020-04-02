Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha as premier starts mask-making drive

The massive Cape Town township of Khayelitsha has recorded its second case of Covid-19, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.

The new case was among 393 confirmed in the province, 321 of which were in the Cape Town metro.

“While infections have grown more slowly here than elsewhere, we are seeing trends which are cause for concern,” Winde said in his daily coronavirus bulletin.

“Last Sunday, we announced our first cases in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. We are also seeing an increase in the number of local transmissions and increasing admissions to hospital.

“As of this morning, 20 people in the Western Cape had been admitted to hospital, with seven in intensive care facilities.”