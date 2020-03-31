Health workers begin testing Alex residents in contact with Covid-19 case

Testing has begun on Tuesday in Setjwetla, Alexandra, where the first positive case of Covid-19 was found in a Johannesburg township.

Neighbours of the man who tested positive and later left for Limpopo queued in the informal settlement, voluntarily allowing health workers to do the test.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said the tests were part of the government’s measures which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

“It is part of the announcement made by the president yesterday. When you respond to a pandemic or epidemic, there is what we call a mitigating phase, after containment. We knew that we are not going to wait for containment to be completely [done] but integrate and make sure that we are able to overlap both phases.

“This phase is an important one because it involves us going to the community, where there is high density of contacts, to be able to ascertain and make sure that the community is protected. We are testing the people who have been in contact with him [the first positive case], particularly those who were very close to him,” Masuku said.

Masuku said the department expects to test between 100 to about 150 people on the day.