Police shoot two nurses in Welkom over transport confusion during Covid-19 lockdown

Police shot dead two nurses from the Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom during a scuffle, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) alleged on Tuesday.

Police, however, denied receiving such reports.

The turmoil erupted when health service providers were renegotiating an arrangement to have the hospital arrange transport for them during the Covid-19 lockdown. The nurses, according to Khauhelo Mnqibisa, regional secretary of Nehawu, were in a meeting with their CEO when police stepped in.

“It was not a strike. When lockdown started, the employer agreed to provide transport for our members to come to work.

“But yesterday [Monday] things changed. We learnt this arrangement was changed. They were compelled to travel on their own from last night,” Mnqibisa said.