Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Sunday that the province had recorded 310 Covid-19 infections as of Sunday and most fell within the city of Cape Town.

Khayelitsha has recorded its first case.

“We have seen another increase in the number of residents admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, with 14 currently hospitalised, three of these in intensive care,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“Today we have started providing subdistrict information across the Western Cape, including in the city of Cape Town. The stats show us that this virus is spreading, reaching communities across our province. Each and every one these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Mossel Bay — is of very serious concern for my government.”

He said response teams were urgently tackling the development of cases in informal areas, tracing contacts and ensuring isolation.

“We appeal to the public to not stigmatise this virus — no-one is immune, and we ask for understanding and assistance to those in need of help. Mostly, if we are [to] break its spread, we need to be open about it. These stats again demonstrate why abiding by this lockdown is so essential. If we are to #stopthespread, we must stay home, in our homes, and limit contact with other people.”