President Cyril Ramaphosa is finalising details on steps to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

He is set to address the nation on Monday evening. The time will be confirmed during the day‚ minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said.

His brief statement read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus pandemic. At that stage the President would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of the virus on our people and the economy.”

The briefing‚ which was expected on Sunday‚ was delayed after the president met business leaders and members of opposition parties.

Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday that he intended to meet trade union representatives and other civil society leaders this week.