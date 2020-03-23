Human Rights suspended in face of Covid-19 disaster

South Africans should embrace having some of their human rights limited as the government tries to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, for the first time in a democratic era, South Africans were unable to gather in large numbers to celebrate Human Rights Day due to the national state of disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Sunday.

Instead, people were faced with a situation where the government had suspended their rights to consume alcohol in public spaces and gather in numbers in religious groups.

No more than 100 people are allowed to gather, among other measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new regulations placed restrictions on some rights such as freedom of movement, assembly, religion and privacy.

SA Human Rights Commission CEO Tseliso Thipanyane said the constitution provided for rights to be suspended but this had to be in response to the threat the nation faces.