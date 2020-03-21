Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner 'gravely ill'
Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner is still alive but “gravely ill”.
Several social media platforms claimed that Kerzner — founder and chair of Kerzner International Holdings Ltd and Sun International — had died on Saturday.
However a spokesperson for Kerzner, Ian Douglas, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE from London that despite his severe ill-health, Kerzner “is still alive”.
“He is very ill, but it's not true that he has died.”
It is understood that Kerzner has been battling a terminal illness.
