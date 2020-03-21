South Africa

Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner 'gravely ill'

By Suthentira Govender - 21 March 2020 - 15:11
Hotel mogul Sol Kerzner at the University of Johannesburg on March 25 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hotel mogul Sol Kerzner at the University of Johannesburg on March 25 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden

Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner is still alive but “gravely ill”.

Several social media platforms claimed that Kerzner — founder and chair of Kerzner International Holdings Ltd and Sun International — had died on Saturday.

However a spokesperson for Kerzner, Ian Douglas, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE from London that despite his severe ill-health, Kerzner “is still alive”.

“He is very ill, but it's not true that he has died.”

It is understood that Kerzner has been battling a terminal illness.

Rated: SA's top 10 business moguls

South Africa’s greatest businessman of all time is Sun King‚ Sol Kerzner. That’s according to the country’s latest wealth report‚ released in part on ...
Business
3 years ago

Big guns set for Miss SA crowning

REIGNING Miss World Rolene Strauss and former title holder Anneline Kriel will be home to witness the crowning of the new Miss SA at Sun City on ...
Good Life
5 years ago

Dubai - a hot spot for monied South Africans

The United Arab Emirates' desert city of Dubai has emerged as one of the favourite playgrounds for monied South Africans.From politicians, business ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X