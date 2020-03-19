Covid-19: Cruise ship free to sail from Cape Town after quarantine is lifted

Transnet has lifted the Covid-19 quarantine on two ships at Cape Town harbour, which are now free to depart.

More than 1,700 passengers and crew spent four days stuck aboard the Italian-flagged cruise ship AIDAmira pending screening tests on six passengers.

A second vessel, the cargo ship MV Corona, was also quarantined after one of the crew showed symptoms consistent with Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

However, tests showed no positive results and passengers and crew are now free to disembark.