Nurse frustrated with self-isolating order
A South African nurse who was ordered to self-isolate following an Indian Ocean cruise ship holiday says she has been left frustrated by the decision.
The nurse, who's been working in public health for more than 20 years, was put on special leave, and told to stay at home for two weeks despite showing no signs of coronavirus.
Speaking to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, the 46-year-old, who returned from a cruise ship junket on Friday, said she had been put on special leave, and ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.
"I don't know how to self- isolate because the only place I could come back to was my house," she said.
She said this had been a frustrating moment, and her house was not big enough to adequately self-isolate.
Health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said yesterday: "The president announced that all those who had travelled since mid-February are required to present themselves to the health care system. "
Meanwhile, the MSC Orchestra Cruises have stopped all remaining SA departures for the season ending in April due to the outbreak.
