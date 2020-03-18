Nurse frustrated with self-isolating order

A South African nurse who was ordered to self-isolate following an Indian Ocean cruise ship holiday says she has been left frustrated by the decision.

The nurse, who's been working in public health for more than 20 years, was put on special leave, and told to stay at home for two weeks despite showing no signs of coronavirus.

Speaking to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, the 46-year-old, who returned from a cruise ship junket on Friday, said she had been put on special leave, and ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I don't know how to self- isolate because the only place I could come back to was my house," she said.