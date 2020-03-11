Lancet Laboratories clarifies cost of virus test

Social media was in chaos mode this week about the cost of private coronavirus tests.

On Monday, Lancet Laboratories announced it will allow private tests for Covid-19.

According to Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times, the test would cost about R1,200 and is only open to people who have been referred by their doctor.

EWN reported that Lancet Laboratories has since clarified the cost of the test is R1,400.

The company said in a statement on social media that it will carry out a clinical assessment at one of their facilities, sharing all results with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

"Testing for now, even in private labs will be prioritised for individuals who fulfill epidemiological or clinical case definitions, and only if referred by a doctor.