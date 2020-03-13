Boots on the ground as government worries about South Africans giving coronavirus to one another

The government is racing to stop South Africans from spreading the coronavirus among themselves.

“Domestic transmission is a concern. Now, more than ever, like elsewhere internationally, the focus must be to ensure it does not spread through localised interaction," health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said as he conducted a final inspection of the Ranch Resort outside Polokwane.

The resort will be used to quarantine the 121 South Africans whom the government is evacuating from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday Mkhize announced that eight additional South Africans had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 24. However, he said more positive tests were being verified, and the results would be announced once that process was completed.