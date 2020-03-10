Police foil bank robbery in West Rand

Police on Tuesday pounced on robbers who were allegedly breaking into the Australian direct bank UBank at Ekuthuleni Hostel in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

The four suspects were allegedly found cutting a safe inside the bank.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said intelligence-driven information led to officers catching the group allegedly grinding a safe at around 3pm.

"Upon noticing the police, the suspects fired shots towards the police, who were able to apprehend all four suspects, who are aged 29, 32, 39 and 46," said Masondo.