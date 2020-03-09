Demoted pupils back in matric class again

Some of the pupils from a Soweto school who were "erroneously promoted" to grade 12 have been allowed to continue with their matric classes.

Parents of 52 pupils from Emshukantambo Secondary School in Pimville were outraged after the department of education instructed their children to return to grade 11 last month after initially being promoted to matric.

Yesterday, provincial department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that 23 pupils were allowed to continue with their matric studies, while 13 were returned to grade 11.

"There are five learners who asked for transfers, 11 have not yet responded to the appeals," Mabona said.

The appeals was a process which looked into how the matter could be resolved. The department met with the pupils' parents and explained it would allow pupils who had previously failed grades 10 and 11 to progress to matric while retaining those who had failed two or more subjects.

Mabona previously told Sowetan the demotion was ordered by the department as a result of a technical and processing error from the school.

"In relation to the counseling services, we are waiting for the parents to decide if their children should receive such support.

"Accordingly, counselling will commence on Tuesday, March 10, once the parents have given consent to their children to attend counselling services. The process is still ongoing, though," he said.

Relebogile Mokgethi, whose child was also demoted but has now been allowed to continue in matric, said she was happy that the school, the department and the parents were able to come to an understanding.

"We had a meeting with them, and they said they would use the progression policy to determine who would be promoted to matric.