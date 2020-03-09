University withholds in debt students' qualifications

Gugu Kwababa graduated in 2014 at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) but was conferred with an empty envelope instead of a bachelor's degree certificate because of outstanding fees.

Six years later, Kwababa, 40, from Kokstad in KwaZulu-

Natal still does not have her crucial document.

"I graduated in office management and technology and I was a beneficiary of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) . I have been sent from pillar to post by both the institution and NSFAS. I don't know if I will ever get my certificate because I have been turned away by some companies as I could not produce my certificate," she said.

Kwababa is one of thousands of students who graduated at WSU but had their certificates withheld by the institution because of historical debts. "My mother passed away when I was young, and I was raised by my grandmother on her government grant.

"She could not afford to pay the debt, and I feel bad that at my age I still have to ask her to buy me pads and toiletries," she said.

Another student, Zanele Jinkithetho, 31, graduated in 2016 in Bachelor of education in arts and culture.

"I am that graduate who sits and basks in the sun because I don't have R11,900 to pay off my debt. I don't understand because I was a beneficiary of NSFAS. I went to a lot of job interviews, but the problem comes when I am supposed to submit my documents," she said.