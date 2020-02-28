Punishing pupils for administrators' mistake is dangerous

What a wasted two months of learning for 52 learners at Emshukantambo Secondary School in Soweto who were hoping to complete their schooling careers this year only to be told that they would have to repeat grade 11.

But what is sad about the whole saga is that their promotion to matric was not because of their own making, but it was a blooper by someone at the school.

The provincial department of education confirmed yesterday that the 52 learners were erroneously promoted to grade 12 by the school. The process of promotion was not ratified by the department, we are told.

So, it's a fact that these poor learners didn't cheat their way to grade 12, but the faux pas by the department or school did.