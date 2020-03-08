Tiso Blackstar sells Gallo to Lebashe for R75m

Tiso Blackstar Group, the former publisher of the Business Day and Sunday Times, says it has sold its entire stake in Gallo Music for R75m to Lebashe Investment Group’s Arena Holdings.

In 2019, Lebashe, which bought Tiso Blackstar’s media assets for R1.05bn, was granted a right of first refusal if the company elects to sell its interest in Gallo.

Lebashe, headed by chair Tshepo Mahloele, launched a new company, Arena Holdings, housing media assets including Sowetan, Daily Dispatch, The Herald, Business Day TV and Financial Mail.

The sale will see Arena taking over Gallo Music Investments (GMI) and Indigenous Film Distribution (IFD).

GMI is a music publishing and record company whose business involves the acquisition of music rights, as well as representing artists, recording, manufacturing, distributing digitally and physically and selling pre-recorded music and video in SA and internationally under the names of “Gallo Record Company” and “Gallo Music Publishers”.