Suspected 'taxi boss' and guards shot at traffic intersection in Gauteng
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after the fatal shooting of three people in broad daylight at a traffic light in Gauteng.
The incident is suspected to be related to the taxi industry.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the shooting happened in full view of witnesses on Friday.
"Reportedly, a gold Nissan with four occupants approached the car at a robot and suddenly multiple shots were allegedly fired from the Nissan to the BMW that was driving along Webber Street.
"The three victims were accosted while they were coming from a meeting. Three people were shot, and all were declared dead on the scene. They were all males," said Makubele.
Three cases of murder are under investigation.
Police said one of the victims was a suspected taxi boss and the other two were security guards.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the incident and urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in tracing and apprehending the suspects.