Suspected 'taxi boss' and guards shot at traffic intersection in Gauteng

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after the fatal shooting of three people in broad daylight at a traffic light in Gauteng.

The incident is suspected to be related to the taxi industry.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the shooting happened in full view of witnesses on Friday.

"Reportedly, a gold Nissan with four occupants approached the car at a robot and suddenly multiple shots were allegedly fired from the Nissan to the BMW that was driving along Webber Street.