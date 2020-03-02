Married for three months, husband accused of stabbing wife to death

A 28-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death will appear soon in the Verulam magistrate's court.

The man was arrested at his parents' home after he fled the scene where his 31-year-old wife of less than three months died.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the murder took place at Watsonia Drive in Tongaat on Sunday morning.

“It is alleged that on Sunday at 07.25, Tongaat police attended to a complaint of a murder that took place at a residential home on Watsonia Drive. On arrival they discovered that a 31-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times and was already certified dead by paramedics.