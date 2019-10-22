Uber, Bolt stage Durban protest after 'threats and extortion attempts' from YoTaxi

Police have fired teargas outside Musgrave centre in Durban, where e-hailing services say they have had enough of a new taxi service that is allegedly trying to drive them out of business.

The drivers, who did not want to be named, said they were being harassed by YoTaxi owners.

Vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt drivers, who participated in an illegal protest, caused a traffic jam in Durban on Tuesday.

Durban Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said officers had been deployed to the Musgrave area to “enforce and impound” offending vehicles said to belong to the e-hailing taxi services.

“It's an illegal protest, an illegal motorcade ... it’s illegal everything,” Sewpersad told our sister publication TimesLIVE.

A slow-moving motorcade proceeded from Blue Lagoon towards Musgrave on Tuesday.