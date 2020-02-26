Guard killed, four arrested as residents storm landfill for scrap items

The city of Cape Town said on Wednesday there was no excuse for the violent acts and destruction of public infrastructure leading to the death of a security guard at the Coastal Park Landfill Site near Muizenberg.

The guard was killed last week after three days of “attacks” by members of the surrounding community who wanted to gain entry at the landfill site to salvage waste items of value as a source of income.

However, the city is not legally permitted to allow public access to landfills because of the risk of fatalities and injuries on site.

City authorities condemned the unjustified attacks.

“The city will support the police in every way possible in their task of identifying the guilty parties and having them appropriately charged,” it said.

Community members tried to enter the site on Tuesday last week but staff gained control of the situation and prevented their unlawful entry.