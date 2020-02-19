Double murder on smallholding in Maclear, Eastern Cape

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two middle-aged men on a smallholding in Maclear, Eastern Cape.

Capt Khaya Tonjeni said police found the bodies of the men on Monday afternoon, after responding to an alert from a concerned citizen who had not seen the occupant of the smallholding since the previous week.

They were on the floor in one of the rooms, their hands tied behind their backs and their throats slit, “with visible signs of a struggle and severe assault".