20 students in competition to solve SA's economic, social challenges

A group of 20 students have been given an opportunity to find practical and workable solutions to some of the country’s key social and economic challenges.

These future economists are the top 20 finalists in the Nedbank and Old Mutual Budget Speech competition. The competition is in its 48th edition and it culminates in the delivery of the National Budget Speech to take place on Wednesday.

The students from seven different universities across the country had already gathered at Cape Town’s Lagoon Beach Hotel where they have to impress judges with their ideas on: South Africa is in a fiscal position to drive NH1, and answer questions on wether the trade war between the US and China is good for global growth.

They will get an opportunity to interact with policymakers from National Treasury, the Reserve Bank as well as some of the country’s top economists and business minds.

Nedbank’s economist Busi Radebe said the students have to show off their economics knowledge. “They also have to use this opportunity in a fine way to come up with solutions to economic problems faced by the country. I also hope that they will learn something from some of the country’s top economists,” she said.