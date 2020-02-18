Manhunt for four men after brutal murder of Chatsworth pensioner

Police are searching for four men who allegedly strangled an elderly Chatsworth, Durban, woman and severely beat another occupant of the house, before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men face charges of house robbery and murder.

“This morning at 7.15am, a 72-year-old woman died after a house robbery at Robin Street.

“It is alleged the victim was at home when four suspects entered and attacked her. She was strangled. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”