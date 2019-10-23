Limpopo man guilty of killing pensioner after she refused to give him beer

A man convicted of the murder of a female pensioner told the Polokwane high court on Wednesday that if his mother were to be killed in the same manner it would be "God's will”.

Peter Selema was convicted for robbery and the murder of Veronica Sebopela,70, who was killed in her house in Malegale -Lekgwareng village in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo last year.

Prosecutor Lethabo Mashiane asked Selema how he would feel if he received the news that his 69-year-old mother was killed by thugs because she also lives alone.

“I'm not going to get worried or say anything because that will be God's will,” Selema said.

Selema told the court that he did not want to be sent to jail because there is no one to look after his three children and his mother.

The state said Selema robbed Sebopela of her cellphone and strangled her to death in November 2018.

Judge Matsoro Semenya said the state had successfully proven beyond reasonable doubt that Selema was guilty of murder and robbery.

“The state relied on circumstantial evidence to prove its case because there was no eye-witness who gave evidence. It was the deceased 's cellphone which was found in the accused's possession.