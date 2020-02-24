Entertainment

WATCH | Rihanna delivers moving speech at 2020 NAACP Image Awards: 'Tell your friends to pull up'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 24 February 2020 - 10:27
Rihanna has received rousing applause for her speech on Saturday night.
Image: ©AFP PHOTO/JUSTIN TALLIS

Rihanna received rousing applause after her moving speech on Saturday night at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in California.

Accepting the prestigious President’s Award, the What's My Name hitmaker called for unity across races, sexes and religions to tackle issues facing the world.

Rihanna also issued a call to action for friends and allies “to pull up” for black issues and work alongside one another to bring about change.

“Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done,” said Rihanna.

“If there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasise that enough. We can’t let the desensitivity seep in.”

Rihanna received the award for her music career, influence in fashion and charity work through her Clara Lionel Foundation, a non-profit organisation that raises millions of dollars for disaster relief, global education and awareness for issues affecting communities worldwide.

Watch the video below:

The singer also stressed that nothing can be done without the support of others.

“The ‘if it’s your problem, then it’s not mine', it’s a woman’s problem', it’s a black people problem', it’s a poor people problem' ... How many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions? They want to break bread with you, right? They like you? Well then, this is their problem too. So when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown juniors and the Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up.”

Jefferson and Brown Jnr were both shot by police officers.

Her speech saw her topping the trending list on Twitter, as many, including EFF leader Julius Malema, gave her the thumbs up.

Here is a snapshot of what social media users had to say.

