WATCH | Rihanna delivers moving speech at 2020 NAACP Image Awards: 'Tell your friends to pull up'

Rihanna received rousing applause after her moving speech on Saturday night at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in California.

Accepting the prestigious President’s Award, the What's My Name hitmaker called for unity across races, sexes and religions to tackle issues facing the world.

Rihanna also issued a call to action for friends and allies “to pull up” for black issues and work alongside one another to bring about change.

“Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done,” said Rihanna.

“If there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasise that enough. We can’t let the desensitivity seep in.”

Rihanna received the award for her music career, influence in fashion and charity work through her Clara Lionel Foundation, a non-profit organisation that raises millions of dollars for disaster relief, global education and awareness for issues affecting communities worldwide.

