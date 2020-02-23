West coast rock lobster season extended as coronavirus knocks exports to China

Fishers and communities have been thrown a lifeline after taking a knock due to a dramatic drop in exports of rock lobster since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the export price for rock lobster has declined.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said in a statement on Sunday that in response, the west coast rock lobster season had been extended to support affected fishers.

Small and larger fishers had asked the department to take remedial measures to support the industry, workers and small-scale fishers. Ninety percent of all rock lobster is exported to China.

“The department is concerned about fishers and communities who have been adversely affected by this unexpected international event. Following consultation with the sector last week, we have decided to extend the nearshore fishery in the Western Cape until June and the offshore and Northern Cape fisheries until September,” said environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy.