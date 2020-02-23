Israel may quarantine 200 South Korean visitors in army base - report
Israel may quarantine some 200 visitors from South Korea in a military base south of Jerusalem over coronavirus worries, Israel's Ynet news site reported on Sunday.
Israeli officials had no immediate comment on the report. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said separately on Sunday that he had ordered South Korea and Japan added to a list of Asian countries to which travel to and from Israel was being barred.
