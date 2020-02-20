SA one of African countries 'most at risk of importing coronavirus'

SA is one of three African countries at greatest risk of importing coronavirus from China, according to a modelling study published on Wednesday in The Lancet.

The other countries are Algeria and Egypt. Egypt has confirmed the first coronavirus case on the continent last Friday.

China is Africa’s biggest commercial partner and there is significant travel between the nation and the continent, said the authors of the paper.

They estimated the risk of African countries’ capacity to detect and respond to cases based on two WHO indicators: preparedness and vulnerability.