Local seafood industry suffers as Coronavirus-hit China halts imports

Lobster catchers in the Western Cape have become an unexpected casualty of the coronavirus after China halted imports of the West Coast rock lobster last month as part of measures to contain the outbreak.

"I am stuck now because they are putting our catches aside now, the factory doesn't want to take our fish, there is no market for our fish," said Lorraine Brown, 60, as she waited for the day's catch to arrive at Witsand's slipway, used by the Ocean View fishing community, some 40 km from Cape Town.

"We don't know where we stand. They say you can catch, but your crayfish must stand in the water. For how long are they going to keep it in the tanks, and what money are we going to benefit if the crayfish must all die?" she told Reuters.

Before China halted seafood imports on Jan. 25, Brown could earn 340 rand ($22) per kg for live exported lobster. The price has now slipped to 120 rand per kg on the local market, too little to make ends meet, she said.

First detected in China, the coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 2,000 people and infected tens of thousands more as its pernicious tentacles disrupt global aviation, shipping trade and tourism sectors.