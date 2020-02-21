Darkness disrupt Shabalala's service

The memorial of the late iconic isicathamiya singer Joseph Shabalala ended abruptly yesterday, thanks to loadshedding.

The service at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg had to be stopped when the lights went off, leaving the venue completely in the dark.

The proceedings ended before the family representatives could speak as Shabalala, 78, was remembered. Apart from a poor attendance, the service began two hours late.

Shabalala, who founded multi-Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died last week after a long illness at a Pretoria hospital.

Attendees included the Shabalala family.

Speakers praised him for his passion for African traditional music and culture.

The service began with one of Shabalala's prot�g�s, Mtuba Thulisa Brothers isicathamiya, who celebrated the legend's life through music.