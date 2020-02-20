Centenarian gran discloses secret behind her long life
Centenarian Mildred Gcayi says her secret to living longer has been eating healthy food and vegetables.
Gcayi, who turns 100 today, said she is looking forward to spending the day with her children and grandchildren at their home in Alberton, in the southern part of the East Rand.
Next month, Gcayi's children will fly her home to Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape for a proper birthday party with her fellow villagers.
"I cannot wait to go to my wardrobe and pick out some of my best dresses to wear for my birthday party. I feel like I might be visiting home for the last time," she said.
"My secret to living long is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I never miss balanced meals ... I love fruits and all my meals have vegetables."
Gcayi said she had also lived long because she avoided drinking alcohol.
"I am a Jehovah's Witness church member, God-fearing and disciplined and I have passed it to my children and their children."
Yesterday, the Cosmo Old Age Home in Boksburg, where Gcayi has lived for the past seven years, threw her a surprise birthday party. She enjoyed a cake with her children, grandchildren and other residents from the old age home.
She was dressed in her seShweshwe attire and a matching doek, seated on a chair next to her big cake.
"I am 100 today but I still remember every person I have ever come across in my life, and although you need to come closer and speak loud when you speak to me, I can still hear without hearing aids."
Gcayi was born on February 20 1920. She attended school in Hill Town, eBhofolo. She qualified as a primary school teacher.
"After marriage, I became a housewife and decided to focus on small-scale farming and baking. My children loved it and the vegetable garden gave me so much joy because I could feed everyone and my husband was very supportive until his death in 2000 due to illness," she said.
Gcayi can still recall her first solar eclipse spectacle in 1940 as the moon passed the sun. "It was a historical and beautiful moment for me, my friends and family members. I was only 20 then but I remember it like it was yesterday."
Gcayi said she loves flying to the Eastern Cape from time to time when her children take her home.
"I used to be scared of aeroplanes until they told me it's only two hours to get to Johannesburg by plane and over 9 hours by car. So I cannot wait to fly home soon and visit my people back home," she said.
Gcayi had four children, two of whom have died, and 12 grandchildren.
Sister Deborah Lelathle, a care worker at the home, described Gcayi as a "mother of the home". "She is a disciplinarian and a very big-hearted person. Gogo has a very good memory and does not forget her belongings.
"She is very feisty and has a specific way in which her clothes must be packed, washed and even hung while they dry. I miss her whenever I'm off because I know she wants to chat with me every day about my twins as she also had twins."
Gcayi's granddaughters Cikita and Kholosa said they were planning a very big party for her in Cofimvaba.
