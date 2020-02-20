Centenarian gran discloses secret behind her long life

Centenarian Mildred Gcayi says her secret to living longer has been eating healthy food and vegetables.

Gcayi, who turns 100 today, said she is looking forward to spending the day with her children and grandchildren at their home in Alberton, in the southern part of the East Rand.

Next month, Gcayi's children will fly her home to Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape for a proper birthday party with her fellow villagers.

"I cannot wait to go to my wardrobe and pick out some of my best dresses to wear for my birthday party. I feel like I might be visiting home for the last time," she said.

"My secret to living long is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I never miss balanced meals ... I love fruits and all my meals have vegetables."

Gcayi said she had also lived long because she avoided drinking alcohol.

"I am a Jehovah's Witness church member, God-fearing and disciplined and I have passed it to my children and their children."

Yesterday, the Cosmo Old Age Home in Boksburg, where Gcayi has lived for the past seven years, threw her a surprise birthday party. She enjoyed a cake with her children, grandchildren and other residents from the old age home.

She was dressed in her seShweshwe attire and a matching doek, seated on a chair next to her big cake.

"I am 100 today but I still remember every person I have ever come across in my life, and although you need to come closer and speak loud when you speak to me, I can still hear without hearing aids."