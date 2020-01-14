Leadership lessons from the life of Richard Maponya

Without doubt, Dr Richard Maponya, the father of township retail, had a very illustrious history. What lessons can young entrepreneurs draw from his life if they want to emulate and do better than him? Using the letters of his name and surname, 14 leadership traits come to mind, namely:

1. Responsibility

You are the master of your destiny. Ultimately, you are responsible for your fortunes. No authority, whether individual or institutional, should hang on the proverbial cross for your failures.

2. Invincibility

Successful entrepreneurs appreciate that business is a long-term game without guarantees. The only safeguards being your aura of invincibility, sheer single-mindedness and an indomitable entrepreneurial spirit.

3. Conscience

Money is the means to an end, it is not an end in itself. Conscientious entrepreneurs have a strong sense of community and they know there is a much bigger societal purpose to be served with the money made. As such, they tend to outperform those that care less about the people and communities within which they do business. They outlive their less caring peers in the hearts of the people.

4. Hard work

There is no short-cut to the top. There is no such thing as easy money to riches. It's sheer hard work that yields sustainable good results. During the best of times, if you have integrity, the fruits of your industriousness will protect and shield you from the feeble and wicked efforts of those that seek to destroy you.

5. Authenticity

Be yourself no matter what the people say. Don't be fake and pretentious. Play to your inherent advantage and success and recognition will follow.

6. Resilience

In their lifetime, individuals and businesses will experience some failure. Causes of failure are varied. Only the never-say-die attitude and innovation of individuals will underpin their resilience and make them winners. Fatal failure is not an option.