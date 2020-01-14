SA is poorer without you, Ntate Maponya

When I first met legendary entrepreneur Richard Maponya during the fifth birthday celebration of Maponya Mall in Soweto in 2012, I didn't know that would be the beginning of an inspirational professional relationship.

I was introduced to Maponya by the mall's former communications manager Mandisa Mzizi after he cut the birthday cake while he was seated on a golf cart he used to move around at the occasion.

After giving me his mobile number, the ever friendly Maponya ordered that I should call him directly whenever I wanted to talk to him.His accessibility was a distinctive thing for me in my dealings with Maponya, a larger than life businessman.

Whenever I wanted to see him, despite his stature and numerous commitments, the legendary businessman would directly just readily avail himself at a moment's notice for interviews.A few days later, one would drive into a peaceful and gated street in the exclusive Hyde Park suburb, which was manned by a polite security guard.

"Good afternoon Sir. May I ask which house are you visiting?" the guard would ask."I've an appointment with Dr Richard Maponya," I would say.

"Okay, let me call to check with him."