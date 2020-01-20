Minnie Dlamini-Jones ticks off 10 years of milestones

Minnie Dlamini-Jones's close A-list friends, Norma Gigaba, Unathi Nkayi and Thando Thabethe, gathered at the weekend to celebrate her 10 years in the entertainment scene.

It was a bittersweet moment for the 29-year-old bombshell as it was the first soirée she was hosting since the death of her younger brother Khosini in September.

Held at a luxury Sandton mansion on a rainy Saturday afternoon, Dlamini-Jones said the wet weather was symbolic that Khosini was with them in spirit.

"When it started raining everyone was in a panic but I wasn't because I knew it meant my brother was with me," she told Sowetan.

"Rain is so significant to the Dlamini family and we know that we are having a good event when it's raining. If you look at everyone, they are having a good time.

"Even in sadness, when we are completely destroyed, we know how to have a good time and we do it together.

"That's what's so important about today; it symbolises the kind of family I grew up in. Today couldn't be more perfect, it's almost as perfect as my wedding day."

Her husband, Quinton, was by her side at every turn.

The event kicked off what's still to come as Dlamini-Jones is getting ready to turn 30 in July. She told Sowetan she was planning to have seven events to celebrate her milestone birthday.

"Seven is my lucky number, it's a heavenly number. So, I was born on the seven of the seventh month at seven o'clock. I can't give too much away, but I'm planning seven events," Dlamini-Jones said.

From launching her own beauty brand, MD Skincare, to hosting a number of TV shows and trying her hand at acting, Dlamini-Jones said her greatest highlight was still winning the Live Amp presenter search in 2010.

"That was the day that changed my life. I felt like I was thrown into the deep end and I had no option but to swim. That experience taught me strength and perseverance.

"It also taught me to truly discover what I really wanted to do with the platform that I had and I feel like right now I'm truly living the dream that I had 10 years ago," she said.