Man shot in neck by recovery agents lives to tell the tale

Mpumelelo Mokase is still in disbelief that he miraculously survived a shooting in which a bullet went through his neck and he lived to tell the tale - on his feet.

Mokase, 20, of Etwatwa on the East Rand was shot by a member of a Cartrack recovery crew on February 9 while washing his uncle's car, which had been reported stolen the previous night.

The crew found the car, a Toyota Avanza, being washed in the yard registered on their records but said the members thought it was being stripped.

Cartrack said the car seats were folded, doors open and some parts were removed from the vehicle.

"I was sweeping the floor of the car, so I had to fold its seats. I did not see the two men when they entered the yard. One of the guards kicked me on my side and asked what I was doing in the car," Mokase recalled.

"He then grabbed the door and pressed it against me. He already had his gun pulled out. He then grabbed me and said I was stripping the car. I tried to tell him that it's my uncle's car.