Recovery agents 'thought car was being stripped'

Recovery agents of a car-tracking company claim that they shot a man in his family yard because they thought he was stripping a "hijacked" vehicle.

Cartrack, a vehicle-tracking company, yesterday said its agents shot 20-year-old Mpumelelo Mokase after he failed "to obey orders" to lie down when they arrived at the house in Etwatwa, Benoni, on Sunday morning.

However, Cartrack said they have now suspended the agent who fired the shot while awaiting police investigations.

Mokase was shot just below the chin and the bullet went through his neck. He is currently fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of the Far East Rand Hospital.

Cartrack South Africa CEO Harry Louw said the recovery team thought the vehicle which had been reported stolen a day before, was being stripped by Mokase and another unidentified man.

This was despite the car being parked at the home where it was reported missing from.