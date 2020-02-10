Family reels after son shot while washing vehicle

A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot by a vehicle recovery crew who found him washing a car reported missing.

The drama was triggered by a relative who phoned Cartrack to report that her husband and his car had gone missing and she suspected foul play.

Thembi (not her real name) of Etwatwa, Daveyton, on the East Rand, got worried when her husband did not return home on Saturday night.

She made several calls to him but his cellphone was off all the time. She then checked the vehicle-tracking app linked to his Toyota Avanza.

"The app showed me that the vehicle was in an unidentified location. I panicked and decided to call Cartrack to inform them that the car was missing," she said.

Thembi's husband returned home yesterday unharmed in the car and the two argued over his disappearance.