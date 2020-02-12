Shooting victim's uncle speaks out

Mokase said he returned to his home in Etwatwa, Daveyton, at about 8pm on Saturday. When he arrived, he met one of his friends who had earlier suggested they go out.

"I had a bad feeling about going with him but he persuaded me. I then spoke to my wife and informed her that I would go out and I assured her that I would come back home [in time]," he said.

Mokase said they went to attend a 21st birthday party in the township. He parked his car and went into the yard. After some time, he came out trying to leave but found that there were "so many" cars that he had been parked in.

"I then got into the car and slept and woke up just before 2am. We then went and bought alcohol and returned to the party. About 4am, my friend requested me to take him to an ATM," he said.

After getting the money, the two had a meal. As he was heading home, he met another friend who needed an alternator and together they went home to fetch it. He said he returned home about 10am.

"My wife was fuming. It was a big fight. She questioned where I was and why I had not called to say I was not coming back. I tried to explain myself but she was very upset."

It was during this fight that Mokase heard a gunshot and rushed outside, only to find Mpumelelo had been shot.

Cartrack SA CEO Harry Louw said when his crew arrived at the house they thought the car was being stripped.

This was despite the car being parked at the home where it was reported missing from. The recovery agent that fired the shot has since been suspended and police are investigating a case of attempted murder.