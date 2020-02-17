Rural community demands tarred road, ANC to replace its "old" councillor
The community of Langeloop outside Malalane in Mpumalanga have gone on rampage barricading roads with burning tyres and tree branches demanding water, tar roads and a fully staffed clinic.
The community say they also want employment for the local youth. Even more remarkable, they demand their councillor be removed and replaced with a younger person. Despite the next local elections being only a year away, they said they will not stop until the ANC removed the councillor.
“We are being taken for granted by our government because we have been a quiet community communicating all our problems without any violence or protest. We therefore reached a stage where we see that being nice is not right because our government wants people to protest if they want services,"community spokesperson Sipho Sibiya explained their protest.
"What we want is a tarred road not what they built before, a road that fell apart in two months. We also want our clinic to have more staff and a proper pharmacy. We also want the ANC to remove the councillor who is very old and replace him with a young person. Lastly we want proper running water. Failure to do that by our government we are ready to be on road everyday until the end of the year because as we speak there’s many unemployed people here and they will be happy to make this place ungovernable.”
When Sowetan called him earlier on Monday, spokesperson of the Nkomazi municipality, Cyril Ripinga, said: “As we speak we are driving to the community of Langeloop; all the issues you are talking about we have not formally received them and when we do we will respond for each demand.”