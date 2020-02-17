Rural community demands tarred road, ANC to replace its "old" councillor

The community of Langeloop outside Malalane in Mpumalanga have gone on rampage barricading roads with burning tyres and tree branches demanding water, tar roads and a fully staffed clinic.

The community say they also want employment for the local youth. Even more remarkable, they demand their councillor be removed and replaced with a younger person. Despite the next local elections being only a year away, they said they will not stop until the ANC removed the councillor.

“We are being taken for granted by our government because we have been a quiet community communicating all our problems without any violence or protest. We therefore reached a stage where we see that being nice is not right because our government wants people to protest if they want services,"community spokesperson Sipho Sibiya explained their protest.