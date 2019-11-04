Only one water cannon available to police protests in Gauteng, says MEC

The SAPS' public order policing unit in Gauteng has one water cannon to service the entire province.

This was revealed by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, in a written reply to questions tabled in the provincial legislature by DA MPL John Moodey.

Moodey said that according to Mazibuko, the cannon was in Johannesburg.

“It is worrying that Gauteng, which is the most densely populated province, has only one water cannon,” he said.

According to a report released last week by independent municipal research body Municipal IQ, Gauteng was ranked number one in terms of service delivery protests in SA, with 24% of the country’s public demonstrations taking place there this year, said Moodey.