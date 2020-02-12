Bad weather leads to temporary closure of KNP roads

The Kruger National Park has temporarily closed some of its roads due to flooding from recent heavy rains.

Acting head of communication at South African National Parks (SANParks) Reynold Thakhuli said the decision to close untarred roads, especially in the northern part of the park, was due to safety concerns. The roads will be closed until further notice.

“As various parts of the Kruger National Park, in particular the far north have received heavy rains since the early hours of Monday, 10 February 2020 and management would like to advise guests driving inside the park to be on the look-out and avoid using the gravel roads until further notice”, Thakhuli said.

The high intensity rain, especially in the north of the park should start clearing by today, 12 February but the rivers might continue to rise/peak for some time.