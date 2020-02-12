Bad weather leads to temporary closure of KNP roads
The Kruger National Park has temporarily closed some of its roads due to flooding from recent heavy rains.
Acting head of communication at South African National Parks (SANParks) Reynold Thakhuli said the decision to close untarred roads, especially in the northern part of the park, was due to safety concerns. The roads will be closed until further notice.
“As various parts of the Kruger National Park, in particular the far north have received heavy rains since the early hours of Monday, 10 February 2020 and management would like to advise guests driving inside the park to be on the look-out and avoid using the gravel roads until further notice”, Thakhuli said.
The high intensity rain, especially in the north of the park should start clearing by today, 12 February but the rivers might continue to rise/peak for some time.
“These closures are necessary to ensure visitors’ safety during this time and we would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads whilst driving inside the Park,” said Thakhuli.
He said remote camps and gravel roads which are temporarily closed are, Nyalaland Wilderness Trail, Sirheni Bush Camp, Bateleur Bush Camp, Shimuwini Bush Camp.
“All gravel roads in the Nxanatseni (north) region of the park from Pafuri to Letaba will be closed; with an exception of Giriyondo gravel road as it will be operational but monitored closely as well as few others depending on the developments,” said Thakhuli.
He said guests should avoid all roads with a ‘No Entry’ signs or those that are blocked with other objects.
“Most of the areas in the park do not have mobile phone coverage and we encourage those who have access to social media platforms to assist by posting valuable updates on SANParks – Kruger National Park page”, he said.
